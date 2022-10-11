Transportation Coalition holding a Transportation Conversation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Transportation Coalition, a new group formed by United Way of Southeast Missouri, invites Cape Girardeau citizens to comment on needs and solutions surrounding transportation in Cape Girardeau County.

Called the Transportation Conversation, the public forum is scheduled for October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center, and will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Transportation Coalition seeks to further understand transportation related queries, such as how Cape Girardeau uses transportation, what causes transportation to be a challenge, and how the group can make improvements. Initial research conducted in late 2021 identified transportation as a barrier to all three of United Way’s focus areas – education, income stability, and health.

Identifying transportation as a need they could address, UWSEMO approached industry experts, service organizations, and others familiar with transportation needs and services to form a Transportation Coalition.

The Coalition is focusing first on needs in Cape Girardeau County where the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority currently provides public transportation. Later, successful solutions will be explored for viability with leaders in other counties in the United Way service area.

In addition to United Way, members attending the first Transportation Coalition meeting included representatives from CTA, Southeast Missouri Transportation Service, City of Cape Girardeau, and more.

Other organizations have been approached and are included in ongoing communication. Anyone wishing to join the coalition who has transportation experience or serves those who struggle with it should email elizabeth.shelton@unitedwayofsemo.org.

