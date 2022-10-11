Tracking our best chance for rain on Wednesday

Increasing clouds expected through the day today, with a small chance of a few light showers in our far northern counties. Even with the added clouds, temperatures will be very mild. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 70s north to lower 80s south. Gusty winds from the south return too, with 20+mph gusts likely. Our best chance of rain will be with a cold front on Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected by the late morning into the afternoon/evening hours. There is a small chance of an isolated severe wind gust with the stronger storms. Temperatures will dip again behind the front. Highs on Thursday will drop to near 70. Also, we expect winds to stay gusty for the next few days so our fire danger remains very high!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.