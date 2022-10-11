Heartland Votes

Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a crash into the Bi-State gas station building and a car on...
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey’s lawyer grills accuser at sexual misconduct trial
A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday...
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
FILE - A makeshift memorial forms outside of Angel Stadium of Anaheim for pitcher Tyler Skaggs...
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger