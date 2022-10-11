Storms likely tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - God Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was much warmer across the area today as strong southerly winds allowed temperatures to rise into the 80s across much of the area. For this evening we will remain warm and breezy with temperatures slowly falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce gusty winds and small hail. The greatest threat for strong storms will be across our southeastern counties. Highs will range from the middle 70s north to near 80 southeast.

