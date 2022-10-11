Southern Illinois Made Expo returns this weekend

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Made Expo is this weekend in Marion and it makes it’s in person return. The event returns to the Pavilion in Marion.

We caught up with some businesses who will be showcasing their company’s work.

“It is very exciting, it’s nice to be included.” Said Brandy Jessie and Daughter Rachel Hooten, Co Owners of Vinyl and Threads

The mother daughter duo are both ready to present their products at the upcoming business expo.

“It may sound funny but we love it when we got a cup or a shirt there and somebody comes along and it’s like that’s my cup, you know that’s meant for me and we’re like yes it is you know.” Said Jessie and Hooten

The Duo tell me they will be selling items like Tumblr’s, t-shirts, sweatshirts, wine Glasses, home décor and more.

You can find their items on Facebook.

And another business gearing up for the expo this weekend is Big Muddy Peddler.

“I really want people to understand that we do have a more safer candle for your home. It’s cleaner in that we just offer an alternative, to those candles that they purchase in store that are not good for them.” Said Vickey Harger, owner of Big Muddy Peddler

Harger started her business in April all because she hated the mess created by candles.

“So I decided I was going to find out what would make it more healthier candle, more environmentally safe for people and that’s how I stumbled upon coconut soy wax. And so my candle is now a more non toxic, environmentally safe candle and it also burns better, burns cleaner.” said Harger.

She says she’ll be bringing around 200 candles to sell this weekend.

You can find Big Muddy Peddler products online and in select stores in Southern Ill. and Mo.

And for Vinyl and Threads, they’ll also be showcasing items for the upcoming holidays.

“We’re going to start showcasing a little bit of our Christmas items, we’ll still have Halloween, but I feel like this is kind of SI made feels like kind of like the jumpstart, I know it seems early and premature, but people are already starting to think about Christmas.”

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Honor Guard and The Veterans Honor Flight of Ill.

The event runs from October 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Southern Illinois Made Expo, you can find that information here.

