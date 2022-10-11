Heartland Votes

2 men wanted in connection with robbery investigation

Shannon McClure (left) and Tylor Johnson (right) are wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff's...
Shannon McClure (left) and Tylor Johnson (right) are wanted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office in connection with a robbery on Monday, October 10.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down two men wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.

Deputies were first called to the Country Aire Mobile Home Park on Clarks River Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 10 to a report of a robbery.

When they arrived, deputies learned two firearms were stolen and the victims were assaulted.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said they identified two alleged robbery suspects as 35-year-old Shannon McClure and 31-year-old Taylor Johnson, both of McCracken County.

The sheriff’s office said they conducted an exhausted search for the men, but neither man could be found.

Investigators believe Johnson could be in the Symsonia area in Graves County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McClure or Johnson is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or local police department.

