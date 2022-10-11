Heartland Votes

Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy

By Michael Hoffman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For years, parents have been told to check their children’s Halloween candy for razor blades and syringes. The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should look for “rainbow fentanyl.”

Agents say the drug has an eerie resemblance to candy. And with Halloween nearing, authorities are urging parents to be vigilant.

The Springfield Police Department says there has never been a case of rainbow fentanyl in Springfield.

“To our knowledge, we’ve not had any reports of anyone finding items of that nature in Halloween candy,” said Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters. “So while we can’t say it would never happen, if it has happened, we don’t know about it.”

SPD recommends that even though the odds of finding rainbow fentanyl, razor blades, syringes, or other harmful items in your kids’ candy are low, it doesn’t hurt to check.

  • Here are some ways to stay safe this Halloween:
  • After trick-or-treating, make sure to check your child’s candy for any open wrappers or other harmful items
  • Make sure there is at least one adult with the children while they’re out
  • Bring a flashlight
  • Ensure kids have reflective tape so they are easily identifiable from vehicles.
  • Always maintain awareness of your surroundings.
  • If you see something suspicious, note as many details as you can while staying safe and relay that information to the police

