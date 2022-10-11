Heartland Votes

Mowing and litter pickup starts along I-24 in Ky.

Signage will be posted in areas where crews will be mowing to alert drivers they are in the...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Contract crews are starting cleaning up along Interstate 24 through Kentucky on October 11. It will start at the Trigg-Christian County Line near mile marker 69, going westward toward Lyon County. It will end at the Ohio River Bridge in Paducah.

There will be appropriate signage to mark the mowing zones. Drivers are urged to proceed slower than usual and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles.

Motorists should be alert for litter pickup crews working ahead of the mowing crews. Due to recent drought conditions, they should also be alert for dust generated by mowing operations.

When the contract crews reach McCracken County, they will also be mowing the following routes:

• KY 1954/John Puryear Drive

• U.S. 68 from U.S. 62 to I-24

• U.S. 60 from I-24 at Exit 2 to the McCracken-Ballard County

Mowing will take place during daylight hours for the next several weeks, anytime weather conditions allow.

Political signs and other advertisements are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed as soon as possible. Any signage creates both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and motorists. Signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel without notice to the owner.

