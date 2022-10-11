Heartland Votes

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a crash into the Bi-State gas station building and a car on...
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday.
Man hit by UTV seriously injured

Latest News

The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
Local models and performers from across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
VintageNOW fundraising fashion show hits the runway Saturday
Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog