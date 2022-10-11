Mayfield Recovery Group receives $250K donation for housing project

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group has received a large donation for their Home for the Holidays housing project. The $250,000 donation comes from the Mayfield Community Foundation.

The LTRG will be using the donated funds to purchase the first four or five properties that will be renovated for tornado survivors. The newly launched Home for the Holidays project intends to provide housing for the sizeable renter population among the community’s tornado survivors.

By purchasing twenty-five vacant homes, making needed repairs and improvements to the homes, the LTRG hopes to have these twenty-five families in their homes by Christmas Day of this year, on December 25.

The Mayfield Community Foundation is planned to partner with the LTRG. Mayfield Community Foundation Board of Directors member, Denise Thompson, sees this as an opportunity to assist those struggling to find proper housing.

“We are excited to partner with the LTRG on this much needed recovery plan specifically designed to help the renter population,” Thompson said.

According to Al Chandler, Chair of the Long Term Recovery Group for Mayfield and Graves County, 70% of the people impacted by the tornado in December 10 of last year were renters.

“The plan to purchase 25 vacant homes and renovate them by Dec. 25th is an aggressive plan,” he said, “and we know that big ideas need big support. We are very grateful to the Mayfield Community Foundation for their faith in this initiative!”

The LTRG will utilize their partner network to make repairs to the homes and allow approved survivors to lease the property at a significantly discounted rate. After one year of leasing the home, the survivor will be allowed to purchase the home.

Along with the Mayfield Community Foundation, the LTRG will also partner with the Energy and Environment Cabinet and Post-Disaster Architectural and Engineering professionals to repair homes with the same resiliency measures used in current new home builds.

These measures include high impact windows and doors, installation of hurricane clips and foundation straps, and storm shelters installed at each residence. The homes will also include energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units to lower the overall cost of home ownership.

