JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancakes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Jackson Rotary Club is serving up flapjacks at the Crossroads Church on Tuesday, October 11 until 7 p.m.

$10 will get you a plate of pancakes, sausage and a drink.

All the money will help the rotary club give back to the community.

