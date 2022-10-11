Heartland Votes

Great Glass Pumpkin Patch sale is Saturday at SIU

Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October...
Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s Great Glass Pumpkin Patch returns to campus on Saturday, October 15.

According to a release from SIUC, the event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn in front of the Pulliam Hall Breezeway, 500 W. Grand Ave. in Carbondale.

Since 2006, undergraduate and graduate students in the glass program at SIU have crafted pumpkins to sell.

They say about 500 pumpkins will be available this year.

Prices will range from $50 to $80 on average, according to Jiyong Lee, professor and head of the glass program. Organizers ask that you bring cash or check because credit card purchases will be unavailable.

The celebration brings in people from throughout the region.

Proceeds from the event fund programs including the Visiting Scholar/Artist-in-Residence Program, Visiting Artist Series, field trips and conference trips. They say the money has also been the main funding for building glass melting furnaces and other major glassblowing equipment.

