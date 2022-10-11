First Alert: Slight rain chances today, better chances arrive Wed.

(KFVS) - Some light showers will hang around our far northern counties today, with slight rain chances for the rest of the Heartland.

Most locations will stay dry, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day along with gusty winds.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

Better rain chances arrive Wednesday as a cold front moves across the Heartland.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon through the evening.

There is a slight chance storms could produce some isolated strong winds.

Cooler air moves into the Heartland heading into Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

More slight rain chances arrive over the weekend.

