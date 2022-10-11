Firefighters working to extinguish large field fire in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from multiple departments are working to put out a large field fire.

This was off of County Road 425 west of Blodgett.

A viewer sent us video from the scene around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11.

A vehicle and a structure were lost to a large fire in Scott County, Mo. on Tuesday afternoon, October 11.

It’s not clear at this time what led to the fire, but it comes just a day after the Scott County Rural fire chief posted a plea on social media urging people not to burn, saying firefighters had been extremely busy fighting trash fires despite a county-wide burn ban that’s in effect.

Officials at the scene say, right now, they’re just dousing the hotspots. They said one vehicle and one structure had been lost.

They also said they’ve had calls about four other fires while they’ve been at this scene for the last two hours.

