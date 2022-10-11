Distillery to invest $26M in Fulton Co., Ky.; create 54 jobs

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A distillery announced it will increase its operation by investing millions of dollars in Fulton County.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, Jackson Purchase Distillery, LLC, a startup bourbon producer, is expected to invest nearly $26 million in the county and create 54 full-time jobs.

“Kentucky’s bourbon and spirits industry continues to see tremendous growth,” Governor Beshear said in the release. “This is not possible without the support of companies like Jackson Purchase Distillery, which is tripling its original investment in this project and creating nearly double the number of quality jobs. The company’s faith in the commonwealth, Fulton County and the surrounding communities is an exciting reminder of our strong economic momentum.”

The project has grown from an initially planned investment of $8.76 million and 20 jobs.

In April 2021, the company’s management group acquired an unused distilling facility. Company leaders plan to buy more land, build barrel storage and make other upgrades throughout the facility.

They will be hiring a mechanical engineer, quality control manager, plant manager and people for boiler operations, grain processing, laboratory/data processing and regulatory compliance. They will be helping Master Distillers Craig Beam and Terry Ballard.

“Much of our growth could not have been done without help,” said Lloyd Jones, president, and CEO of Jackson Purchase Distillery. “We thank the commonwealth for its generous support. We also thank the City of Hickman and Fulton County. We especially thank the local farmers who provide our grain and participate in our spent grain program. We look forward to achieving greater economic growth for Fulton County and the commonwealth with our continued efforts to produce Kentucky bourbon.”

According to the release, the distillery will produce in excess 60,000 barrels annually once its fully operational. The company will provide third-party distilling services, catering mostly to mid-size and large customers including brand-owned companies.

