Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge fire officials tell News 4 that the child’s mother and older sibling were taken to a hospital.

Flames were shooting from the front windows when firefighters arrived on the scene. Both firefighters and neighbors tried to put the fire out.

Other information was not immediately known.

