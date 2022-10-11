Heartland Votes

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday...
A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge fire officials tell News 4 that the child’s mother and older sibling were taken to a hospital.

Flames were shooting from the front windows when firefighters arrived on the scene. Both firefighters and neighbors tried to put the fire out.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a crash into the Bi-State gas station building and a car on...
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday.
Man hit by UTV seriously injured

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Local models and performers from across the Heartland took stage at the Show Me Center in Cape...
VintageNOW fundraising fashion show hits the runway Saturday
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/11
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/11
VintageNOW fashion show preview
VintageNOW fashion show preview