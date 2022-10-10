Heartland Votes

Tracking rain chances this week!

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 10/10
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Today we are tracking warmer temperatures than what we saw over the weekend. Lots of sunshine expected today with highs climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Slight rain chances will move into parts of the Heartland on Tuesday. Northern parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could see some passing showers on Tuesday. Much of the area will stay dry, but we will see clouds increase everywhere. Better rain chances arrive on Wednesday with a cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, especially through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a small chance for a strong wind gust too, so a few isolated severe storms are possible. Temperatures will cool down behind the front on Thursday and Friday, with highs back near 70 degrees.

