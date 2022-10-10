Heartland Votes

Tour the Marion Mural District Oct. 18

The Marion Mural District tour will leave from the Marion Carnegie Library’s in-house coffee...
The Marion Mural District tour will leave from the Marion Carnegie Library’s in-house coffee shop, Carnegie Commons, around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It lasts about an hour.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Take an evening tour of the Marion Mural District on October 18.

The Marion Carnegie Library originally planned this event over the summer, but it was canceled due to weather. Now, they say you can check out an improved version.

No registration is required. To join the tour, go to the Carnegie Commons at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18. The tour will leave from the library’s in-house coffee shop on foot.

According to a release from the library, the tour will last around an hour and it’s free.

It’s presented by the Marion Carnegie Library, local artist Shawn Vincelette and Executive Director of the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Josh Benson.

