Southeast Missouri State names new Director of Aviation Operations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has named a new Director of Aviation Operations.

Miranda Sullivan will take the lead of the new program following the retirement of Dr. Ken Jackson.

In a released statement, the university said Sullivan will also continue as a faculty member in the professional pilot program, which was launched in fall of 2021.

“We are pleased to welcome Miranda into this new role,” said Southeast President Dr. Carlos Vargas. “She has been a critical member of the team responsible for the success we have seen so far from the program, and I have no doubt she will continue to take it to great heights.”

The university said Sullivan’s new role will be to primarily promote the program, work with recruitment efforts and serves as a liaison between the university and their partner U.S. Aviation.

Southeast Missouri reports 36 students enrolled in the program last year and the number grew to 58 for fall 2022.

The university said it is the process of looking to hire two additional faculty members.

“The aviation industry is thriving,” said Sullivan. “The airlines are retiring more pilots than they can hire. Now is the time to kick off an aviation career. Plus, our program is cost effective and gets students engaging with aviation their first semester. Students can come in with zero aviation experience and be a flight instructor in two years while finishing their degree requirements.”

For more information about Southeast Missouri State’s professional pilot program, click here.

