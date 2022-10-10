Heartland Votes

SIU holds 'Send Silence Packing' event

The awareness event is designed to help end the silence surrounding mental health issues and...
The awareness event is designed to help end the silence surrounding mental health issues and bring awareness to suicide.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Over on the campus of Southern Illinois University, nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris Library sharing the stories of those impacted by suicide.

Active Minds and SIU teamed up to “Send Silence Packing.”

The awareness event is designed to help end the silence surrounding mental health issues and bring awareness to suicide.

”We are reducing the stigma that comes with mental health needs. That it’s not something to be ashamed about, that it’s something to speak about, to talk with others, to really normalize that it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s important to echo the importance of wellness,” said Shelly Ridgeway, assistant director of CAPS at SIU.

Leaders at SIU were also letting students know of the counseling and psychological services that are available to them on campus.

