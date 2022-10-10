Sikeston SWAT Challenge shows kids physical challenges of being an officer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Area children will soon have a chance to see and experience the physical challenges that police officers endure during their job.

A kid’s SWAT Challenge is coming to Sikeston to give children the opportunity to test their agility as they run through an obstacle course guided by Sikeston police officers.

Sikeston DPS Sergeant Dalton Hunsaker said this is also an opportunity to connect with folks in the area and build public relationships.

“We’re out here serving the community the best we can and that starts with building relationships with them,” Hunsaker said. “We don’t want everybody to see us and automatically think something bad is going on or that someone’s going to jail. A lot of times our job just entails getting out and talking to people.”

Hunsaker said there will be a total of 12 obstacles.

“One will be a tire flip, we’re going to try to simulate a body drag, there will also be a culvert pipe we’re going to have set up that they’re going to crawl through,” Hunsaker said.

This obstacle course is set up by members of the Sikeston Special Operations Group. This event is the first of its kind for the city, and they have dozens of area children already expected to attend.

“It kind of opens up everyone’s eyes, I think, with how physical our job can be,” Hunsaker said. “I think the most important thing that it does though is, in all of our gear we can look kind of scary so it’s kind of showing the kids that we’re just humans behind this badge.”

Children are also encouraged to dress up in a SWAT uniform as they can win a chance to ride in a police car and fire truck.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, October 15, at the Sikeston Sports Complex from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, you may call the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-6200 or go to their Facebook page.

