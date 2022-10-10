Heartland Votes

SEMO, SIU move up in national rankings

SEMO and SIU moved up in the national rankings after big wins on Saturday, October 8.
SEMO and SIU moved up in the national rankings after big wins on Saturday, October 8.(Stock image/Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KFVS) - SEMO and SIU moved up in the national rankings after big wins on Saturday, October 8.

The latest poll has SEMO ranked at #18, that’s up from #21 last week.

The Redhawks won their fifth straight game over the weekend, beating Tennessee Tech 34-20.

Meanwhile, the Salukis moved up one spot from #17 to #16.

They went on the road to beat nationally-ranked Missouri State 38-21.

The loss dropped the Bearcats out of the Top 25.

