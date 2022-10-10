SEMO, SIU move up in national rankings

(KFVS) - SEMO and SIU moved up in the national rankings after big wins on Saturday, October 8.

The latest poll has SEMO ranked at #18, that’s up from #21 last week.

The Redhawks won their fifth straight game over the weekend, beating Tennessee Tech 34-20.

Meanwhile, the Salukis moved up one spot from #17 to #16.

They went on the road to beat nationally-ranked Missouri State 38-21.

The loss dropped the Bearcats out of the Top 25.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.