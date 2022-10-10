SEMO, SIU move up in national rankings
Published: Oct. 10, 2022
(KFVS) - SEMO and SIU moved up in the national rankings after big wins on Saturday, October 8.
The latest poll has SEMO ranked at #18, that’s up from #21 last week.
The Redhawks won their fifth straight game over the weekend, beating Tennessee Tech 34-20.
Meanwhile, the Salukis moved up one spot from #17 to #16.
They went on the road to beat nationally-ranked Missouri State 38-21.
The loss dropped the Bearcats out of the Top 25.
