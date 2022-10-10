Heartland Votes

Rain chances increase this week

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/10.
By Grant Dade
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a warmer day across the Heartland and this warming trend will continue into tomorrow. A disturbance will move north of the area tonight bringing a few clouds with it. There is a chance a few light showers could fall during the predawn hours tomorrow across our northern counties. Lows by morning will be in the middle 50s.

Tuesdays will be partly cloudy and warm. There will be more cloud cover across our northern counties. Highs tomorrow will range from the middle 70s far north to the middle 80s southwest.

A cold front will move across the Heartland on Wednesday. A few scattered showers and storms will develop along this front. There is a slight chance a storm or two could become strong with gusty winds and small hail the main threats.

