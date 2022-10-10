Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy.

Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication.

They determined Kell, an employee, had stolen several dosage units of Hydrocodone pills.

On Oct. 10, detectives with the sheriff’s department interviewed Kell. They say she admitted to taking the medication and selling it in the county.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.