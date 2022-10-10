Heartland Votes

Paducah pharmacy employee accused of stealing medication

Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of stealing medication from a pharmacy.

Ashley M. Kell, 37, was arrested on drug trafficking and distribution charges.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they responded to an area pharmacy on October 8 for a report of stolen medication.

They determined Kell, an employee, had stolen several dosage units of Hydrocodone pills.

On Oct. 10, detectives with the sheriff’s department interviewed Kell. They say she admitted to taking the medication and selling it in the county.

