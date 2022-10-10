Heartland Votes

Oct. 30 declared Weatherization Day in Mo.

Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day...
Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri.(Tim Bommel | Tim Bommel, House of Representatives)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

The program provides cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low-income household. They said the program’s objectives are to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.

Typical weatherization measures include air sealing to reduce infiltration, insulation, water heater blankets, energy-efficient lighting replacement and heating and cooling system repair or replacement.

Homeowners and tenants with their landlord’s permission are eligible for the program if their household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

“It is important to recognize the importance of those programs that ensure that all residents, especially those living at or below the federal poverty level, have the opportunity to live in energy efficient, healthy, safe, and comfortable homes as provided for by the Weatherization Assistance Program,” said Governor Parson in the proclamation.

The department promotes the environmentally sound and energy-efficient operations of businesses, communities, agriculture and industry for the benefit of all Missourians.

The Weatherization Assistance Program funding is administered by the department’s Division of Energy through a network of 18 sub grantees.

To learn more about the department’s Weatherization Assistance Program, visit their website

For more information about Weatherization Day, visit here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

Latest News

The Marion Mural District tour will leave from the Marion Carnegie Library’s in-house coffee...
Tour the Marion Mural District Oct. 18
Jeremy Johnson was arrested on multiple charges after officers found more than a pound of...
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of crystal meth during traffic stop
Drugs seized from search in West Paducah couple's residence
Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking in West Paducah
Pictured is a Redhawk branded Cessna 172 airplane.
Southeast Missouri State names new Director of Aviation Operations