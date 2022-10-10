Oct. 30 declared Weatherization Day in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri.

According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program.

The program provides cost-effective, energy-efficient home improvements to Missouri’s low-income household. They said the program’s objectives are to lower utility bills and improve comfort while ensuring health and safety.

Typical weatherization measures include air sealing to reduce infiltration, insulation, water heater blankets, energy-efficient lighting replacement and heating and cooling system repair or replacement.

Homeowners and tenants with their landlord’s permission are eligible for the program if their household income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

“It is important to recognize the importance of those programs that ensure that all residents, especially those living at or below the federal poverty level, have the opportunity to live in energy efficient, healthy, safe, and comfortable homes as provided for by the Weatherization Assistance Program,” said Governor Parson in the proclamation.

The department promotes the environmentally sound and energy-efficient operations of businesses, communities, agriculture and industry for the benefit of all Missourians.

The Weatherization Assistance Program funding is administered by the department’s Division of Energy through a network of 18 sub grantees.

