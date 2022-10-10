More than 7,000 people attend Van Buren Fall Festival

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland community saw more visitors over the weekend as many people from around the area found their way to the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.

The festival event brought in more than 7,000 people, which is actually more than the population of Carter County.

There was plenty on hand for people of all ages, with craft vendors, food trucks and bouncy houses for the kids.

One of the event coordinators said the influx of people booked up all of the lodging in the area and helped bring revenue into the community.

“People come in not just to visit the vendors, but they come in to visit the local businesses,” Rickie Maples said. “They buy gas here, they eat at the other restaurants, they shop locally. So, it’s a huge benefit.”

Lisa Brown and her husband were one of the many visitors that traveled to the event. They said it’s a great event that brings in people from the region to experience what Van Buren has to offer.

“I think it’s really good for the community and everything else,” Lisa Brown said. “It brings people that are not from the area out here. Like my husband said, we’re from Mountain View and this is our first time here and it’s beautiful out here.”

“It’s just a small town community, everybody gets together and just has a good time,” Truman Brown said. “Everybody enjoys each other’s company. You don’t know a stranger as you can have a conversation with somebody and have a good time.”

We also talked with Deerly Loved Boutique co-owner, Caitlin Koenig, who said this was a great opportunity for their company to support the event and also help get their name out there and meet with everyone.

“We just loved being involved with the community, meeting new people and everybody that comes out and supports all the small businesses of the community,” Koenig said.

Rickie Maples said they are thankful for all the support in putting this event together.

“It’s amazing the amount of support that we got from the community,” he continued. “It’s amazing the amount of support we got from the sponsors, the people that came to help work and the vendor response. It’s just been great.”

Event coordinator Donald Black said they wanted to have a successful event in honor of his dad.

“My father started it along with us, just a little vision,” Black said. “Last year he passed away, September 24th. He didn’t get to see last year’s big event where it held about 7,000 people. This year we went all out and really worked hard. It exceeded what we thought and I think he would have been proud of what we’ve done.”

The event was organized by Pop’s ‘tiques and fleas and sponsored by dozens of regional businesses.

