Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9.

It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old was backing up a Polaris Ranger when the UTV drove over Charles J. Reed and hit a tree.

The 73-year-old Wappapello man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

