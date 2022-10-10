Heartland Votes

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9.

It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old was backing up a Polaris Ranger when the UTV drove over Charles J. Reed and hit a tree.

The 73-year-old Wappapello man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

