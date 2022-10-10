Low Mississippi River stalls Nucor barge shipments

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Mississippi River approaching near-record low levels, the nation’s largest steelmaker located in Mississippi County is pulling the plug on barge shipments.

According to Bloomberg.com, Nucor Corp. announced it will not load barges for a few weeks to avoid having material stuck on the river.

The decision comes after the largest U.S. barge operator, Ingram Barge Co., “declared force majeure on some shipments due to low-water conditions disrupting normal operations through the river.”

With barge companies no longer taking orders, Bloomberg noted that companies are paying a premium to move everything from steel and aluminum to grain by rail and truck at prices nearly five times higher than by barge.

“Shipments of coal and petroleum also have been rerouted,” Monday’s article noted. “But these other modes of transportation aren’t an effective solution.”

“One 15-barge tow has the same freight capacity as 940 semi-trucks,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition, was quoted as saying. “However, this efficiency is predicated on normal water conditions, which, unfortunately, do not currently exist.”

