Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

Multiple fights broke out in the gym, so staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then,...
Multiple fights broke out in the gym, so staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then, as students were leaving, gunfire erupted.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night.

It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety.

It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for J.C. Harmon High School.

Multiple fights broke out in the gym. After that disruption, staff immediately began the dismissal process. Then, as students were leaving, gunfire erupted.

KCK Public Schools police said a single shot was fire outside in the parking lot. There were no injuries.

KCK police searched the area and were unable to find any suspects. They could not determine where the shot was fired.

“That is something that really messed me up and scared me because it was dark,” said Emma Jones, a student. “You didn’t know who was shooting or where they were shooting at.”

The school district sent out a letter to parents Sunday night, addressing the incident.

It said:

