The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County.
The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in animals. It is similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment.
These phenomena are not restricted to fish but can occur in various animals.
