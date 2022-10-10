The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County.

The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in animals. It is similar to how albinism causes a lack of pigment.

These phenomena are not restricted to fish but can occur in various animals.

