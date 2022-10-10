Four legends inducted into Music City Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four legends were honored and added to the Music City Walk of Fame during a special ceremony Monday morning.

Patsy Cline, Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Ed Hardy and John Prine had their stars added to the Walk of Fame.

The first inductee was Cline. Cline’s daughter was in attendance and Trish Yearwood spoke about her influence.

“Her music has the power and strength, and also this vulnerability. It is hard to have both those things at the same time,” Yearwood said.

Cline died in March 1963 at the age of 30 in a plane crash near Camden, Tennessee, returning to Nashville from a show in Kansas City, Kansas.

The second inductee was Kwami, longtime musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers. Kwami recently passed away after a long career at Fisk. Gospel singer Cece Winans presented his plaque to his son.

“When I was in middle school and I’d be upstairs practicing my saxophone, he would sit downstairs and correct me and call out the notes I would miss,” Delali Kwami said. “At 11 years old, I was pretty annoyed by that, but it was mostly because he was right.”

Hardy was a respected music industry executive and former CMA Board of Directors chairman who passed away in July. His wife Kim Hardy was there on his behalf and he was presented by Garth Brooks.

“He probably secretly would have been very pleased in the back of his mind and very humbled to receive it,” Kim Hardy said.

It was an emotional moment for singer Brenda Lee as she presented singer-songwriter Prine.

“This makes me very, very happy when people are recognized that truly deserve to be recognized,” Lee said. “John Prine was more than an entertainer. He was a true person.”

The four inductees now represent the 94th, 95th, 96th and 97th stars to be added to the Music City Walk of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.