Foster care organizations merge to help more children and families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local foster care organization is able to help bring more resources to foster kids and families.

Hope For One More and FosterAdopt Connect merged to share resources and give a better life experience to those they serve in the southeast Missouri area.

This merge will be able to expand on services to the thousands of children and families they aid in the region, all under the FosterAdopt Connect name.

FosterAdopt Connect Cape Girardeau Branch Director Crissy Mayberry said the additional support from FosterAdopt Connect is necessary for the children and families.

“We also have the benefit of their expertise and knowledge working with the child welfare field and their experience coming up with innovative solutions and problem solving for a system that is already underfunded and overburdened, and finding ways to help support those families for the best outcomes for these children,” Mayberry said.

She said this merge has already caused some noticeable improvements in helping the foster community.

“One of the greatest things is, Hope For One More will still provide the services and things that we previously provided,” Mayberry said. “There will be no change to those services. We still have our services that still help foster families in Downtown Cape and we will still be running the Hope Children’s Home program in Jackson, Missouri which provides emergency foster care. In addition, we will be able to bring in some new programs, such as, fostering prevention to help work on the prevention side that helps keep kids out of foster care and family finding services that does a deep dive to help children find relatives family kinship members so that they are not lost and bounced around within the foster care system between foster care placements.”

This will also help with services for older youth and the youth that leave foster care when they grow into adults.

“Unfortunately, statistics for youth that age out of foster care sometimes are not that good,” Mayberry said. “We know that in order to change those around kids need a connection to a loving adult and resources. We will be able to bring in programs that will help provide those wrap around service of support to follow those children throughout that transition through teenagers, young adulthood and aging out of foster care to be a successful adult on their own.”

Through the foster support programs, 1,200 children are helped per year in the area. In addition, there were more than 100 families that were trained to help with acquiring their foster care licenses. Mayberry also said they help out 30 to 50 children at their children’s home per year. All together, Mayberry said they help around 2,000 children and families per year with more expected with the new merging.

“FosterAdopt Connect exists to serve children who have been abused and neglected,” Mayberry said. “We know that children thrive in the embrace of a warm and loving family. Unfortunately, due to an overcrowded and overburdened system, children in foster care often slip through the cracks. FosterAdopt Connect works with other child welfare agencies in the United States and the world to help come up with innovative problem solving solutions to help keep these children from slipping through the cracks and help provide a safe place for children who have been abused and neglected.”

For more information on services and resources, you can find the FosterAdopt Connect website here.

