Heartland Votes

First Alert: Mild afternoon ahead of rain chances

Leaves are starting to change color at Elephant Rocks State Park in St. Francois County, Mo.
Leaves are starting to change color at Elephant Rocks State Park in St. Francois County, Mo.(Source: cNews/Marcus Sowell)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A brief warming trend continues today.

Temperatures this afternoon will be a little milder in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There will also be plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday is looking about the same, but there is a small chance a couple of showers could sneak into the Heartland early.

Most locations will stay dry.

A frontal system brings our best chances for rain on Wednesday.

This will likely be the best shot of any rainfall over the next week.

Not everyone will see rain, but there is at least a chance for some scattered showers.

There is also a small threat of an isolated severe storm.

Temperatures turn cooler heading into Thursday and Friday before warming back up by Saturday.

