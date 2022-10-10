Heartland Votes

Excelsior Springs home boarded up, fenced in as investigation continues

On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off...
On Monday, crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off Old Orchard Avenue near Don Shelton Boulevard.(Emily Rittman, KCTV5)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators examined items Monday recovered from a home where a woman told police she escaped after being held captive and sexually assaulted.

Timothy Haslett Jr., who lives at the home, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

Crews boarded up the windows of the home and placed fencing around the property off Old Orchard Avenue near Don Shelton Boulevard.

Neighbors are waiting for answers as police examine numerous items taken from the home during the execution of a search warrant.

The investigation began on Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. when several neighbors heard a woman’s pleas for help.

“She said once he left, she just flung that door open, let his dog out, and she took off,” Ciara Tharp said.  “She said she was tied up in a basement.”

Tharp’s grandmother opened the door at Tharp’s home for the woman who had visible marks on her body and a collar around her neck.

“She said her heart told her to let her in. She brought her in, and she wrapped her in a blanket that was sitting on the couch and grabbed her some food and water because she said she was pretty hungry,” Tharp said.

The woman reported she had been held against her will since September inside the home where Haslett Jr. lived. Police are investigating information the woman reported about the possibility of additional victims or other crimes committed.

“She made the comment about her friends that they didn’t make it and that he had killed them,” Tharp said. “I’m really hoping that they find evidence about her friends. If anything, she can have closure about her friends and know that if something did happen, if she witnessed something with her friends, that they can figure it out. That way she can have closure and know that her friends had justice too.”

Many people who live in the community hope more answers will come once the investigation is complete.

“We just need to know more information,” neighbor Timothy Grover said. “I just hope she’s safe and with family.”

Excelsior Springs Police Department Chief of Police Gregory Dull thanked the community for their patience and support during the search warrant process.

“There is a possibility that my grandma probably got her just in time. Got her in the house just in time,” Tharp said. “We looked at it as we helped one woman and then when you think about it, she helped probably a lot of women.”

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates on this developing story.

Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
One dead, one injured after downtown Gatlinburg fire
A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

Latest News

Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near...
Low Mississippi River levels allows for walking to Tower Rock
On the campus of SIU, Nearly 1,000 backpacks were placed on the lawn in front of the Morris...
SIU "Send Silence Packing" event
Two local organizations are joining forces to bring more resources to foster kids and families
"Hope For One More" merges with "Foster-Adopt Connect"
This weekend, some kids in Sikeston will soon endure the tough physical challenges that police...
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Water in the Mississippi River is low enough that visitors are able to walk across to Tower...
Low water in the Mississippi River brings visitors to Tower Rock