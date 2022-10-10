Drought causing low river levels in the Heartland

(KFVS) - The ongoing drought is impacting river levels and transportation across the Heartland.

The United State Coast Guard days some barge traffic has been impacted this past week on the Mississippi River.

Low river levels is forcing shipping barges to reduce the load they can carry and the number of barges they can transport.

There are also reports of barges getting stuck in the mud and sand on the Mississippi River, despite low-water restrictions on barge loads.

One barge worker last week claimed there was less than 10 feet of water near Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The lack of rainfall, for weeks on end for much of the Heartland, including to the north and south, is to blame.

River levels in the Heartland are not expected to improve anytime soon, but slowly decrease.

As of 7 a.m. on Monday, October 10, the National Weather Service reports the Mississippi River level at Cape Girardeau was at 7.54-feet and declining.

By Thursday, the river is projected to be at 7-feet at 7 p.m.

To put this in perspective, flood stage at Cape Girardeau is 32-feet.

At New Madrid, the Mississippi River level was at -1.8-feet on Monday and declining.

By Thursday, the river is projected to be at -2.9-feet at 7 p.m.

Flood stage is 34-feet.

At Caruthersville, the NWS reports the Mississippi River is sitting at 1-foot and will decline to -.5-feet by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Flood stage is 32-feet.

On the other side of the Heartland along the Ohio River, water levels are also very low.

At Shawneetown, the NWS reports the river is at 15.3-feet at 7 a.m. on Monday and will lower to 14.9-feet by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Flood stage is 33 feet.

Further downstream at Paducah, the Ohio River on Monday was at 15.9-feet and projected to decline to 15.5-feet by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Flood stage is 39-feet.

At Cairo on Monday, the NWS reported the Ohio River level was at 8.1-feet and projected to drop to 6.9-feet by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Flood stage is 39-feet.

