Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9.

The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street.

According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and a car in the parking lot shortly before 6:30 a.m. and then drove away from the scene.

A short time later, officers said they found the vehicle and the driver on Hickory Street.

The driver was taken into custody awaiting formal charges.

No one was hurt in the crash.

