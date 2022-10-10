Heartland Votes

Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking in West Paducah

Drugs seized from search in West Paducah couple's residence
Drugs seized from search in West Paducah couple's residence(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple from West Paducah. They have been charged with trafficking in Fentanyl, along with other offenses following the execution of a search warrant.

The arrest took place on October 9 in the afternoon. Detectives executed a search warrant at 6870 Noble Road in McCracken County.

During the search, detectives found and seized hundreds of pills that are believed to contain Fentanyl, as well as several pounds of Marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia and approximately $16,000 in cash. The cash is believed to have come from illegal drug sales.

22 year old Preston Booher and 20 year old Kaitlyn Younger have been arrested in connection with the drugs that were found inside the residence in their bedroom.

Both individuals were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Both of them have been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in Marijuana over 5lbs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

