Heartland Votes

Community input needed for future development plans in Jackson

The current comprehensive plan has served the city of Jackson since 2009.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders are looking for input from the community as they put together the city’s comprehensive plan.

According to a release from the city of Jackson, the comprehensive plan is a planning document used for guidance by the city in future development for the next 10-20 years.

They contracted Houseal Lavigne Associates, a planning consultant, to work on the document.

The current plan was also developed by the consultant and has served the city since 2009.

Two workshops are scheduled for late October. Both will be at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 East Deerwood Drive.

According to the city, the first one, a community visioning workshop, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

The second, a business community workshop, will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

You can visit jacksonmo.org to learn more about the project and check out an online questionnaire, a mapping tool and a DIY workshop kit.

