Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.

The Southern Country Church Tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from...
The Southern Country Church Tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December.

The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating churches include:

  • Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday
  • St. John’s United Church of Christ - 781 State Hwy. FF in Jackson (Fruitland)
  • Old Bethel Baptist - 2878 Old Bethel Ln. in Jackson
  • Zion Lutheran Church - 176 County Road 226 in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)
  • Christ Lutheran Church - 248 Albert Ln. in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)
  • Zion United Methodist Church - 3652 State Highway Z in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)
  • Immanuel Lutheran Church - 496 State Highway F in Jackson (Tilsit)
  • St. James United Church of Christ - 245 County Road 366 in Jackson (Tilsit)

Organizers say you can start at any church.

You can see a map of the churches below.

