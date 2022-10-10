Check out the free Southern Country Church Tour in Dec.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Country Church Tour returns in December.

The free tour will be December 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and December 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating churches include:

Historic Old Hanover Church - 2849 Perryville Rd. in Cape Girardeau. German service at 4 p.m. on Sunday

St. John’s United Church of Christ - 781 State Hwy. FF in Jackson (Fruitland)

Old Bethel Baptist - 2878 Old Bethel Ln. in Jackson

Zion Lutheran Church - 176 County Road 226 in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)

Christ Lutheran Church - 248 Albert Ln. in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)

Zion United Methodist Church - 3652 State Highway Z in Cape Girardeau (Gordonville)

Immanuel Lutheran Church - 496 State Highway F in Jackson (Tilsit)

St. James United Church of Christ - 245 County Road 366 in Jackson (Tilsit)

Organizers say you can start at any church.

You can see a map of the churches below.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.