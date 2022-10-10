Heartland Votes

Burgers, fries delivered to crews fighting Gatlinburg fire

Johnny Rockets’ Director of Operations had her cooks make burgers and fries for the firefighters who have been on scene since early morning.
Travelers are urged to avoid the area at this time.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, a fire broke out at Towne Center Plaza in downtown Gatlinburg. Crews with multiple agencies have been on the scene since 6:39 a.m.

Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene. Puckers’ Director of Operations Autumn Taylor also owns the Johnny Rockets nearby.

Taylor had her cooks make burgers and fries for the crews on the scene. “We’re just here now at this point trying to support the firemen. We’re cooking from Johnny Rockets; we’re cooking them cheeseburgers and fries and chicken sandwiches, making sure we keep them fed as they work hard over here,” she said.

Puckers looked like a total loss, Taylor told WVLT News. No injuries have been reported at this time.

#BREAKING: The Gatlinburg Fire Department and Pigeon Forge Fire Department are on the scene of a fire in the 700 block of Parkway, according to officials.

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews fighting fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Latest News

People enjoyed the food at the 5th Annual Van Buren Fall Festival.
More than 7,000 people attend Van Buren Fall Festival
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals met on Saturday for the second game of a...
Phillies win Game 2 of NL Wild Card series 2-0
The Colorfest was held in downtown Anna, Ill. this weekend.
Colorfest held in downtown Anna
The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend.
Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebrates area's German heritage