Benton man charged with meth trafficking

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Benton man last week alleged to have more than a pound of Crystal Methamphetamine.

On October 4, at approximately 4 p.m.,, deputies and detectives conducted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 49 -year-old Jeremy Johnson of Benton, KY.

During the stop Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Bobi” alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle detectives located 503 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, a digital scale, smoking pipes, syringes, Suboxone strips, and a jar of Marijuana.

In addition, deputies also located Methamphetamine inside Johnson’s pants pocket.

Records indicated that Johnson had prior convictions for trafficking in Methamphetamine and trafficking in Marijuana further enhancing these new charges.

Johnson was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail on multiple charges.

