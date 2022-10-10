Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9.

Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries were reported, but an apartment was damaged.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

