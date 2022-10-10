Heartland Votes

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.
Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.((Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9.

Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries were reported, but an apartment was damaged.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
Crews remained on the scene more than six hours after the fire was first reported.
Crews battle fire in downtown Gatlinburg

Latest News

A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday.
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
Drought causing low river levels in the Heartland
Drought causing low river levels in the Heartland
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/10
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/10
Man hit by UTV
Man hit by UTV