Heartland Votes

WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.(Instagram/saraann_lee)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother.

Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection.

The wrestler came to prominence after winning the WWE reality competition series “Tough Enough.”

Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Westlin Blake and they had three children together.

Her family has not released information on her cause of death and has asked for privacy while they mourn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Ameren Missouri crews worked at Minnesota Ave. and College St. to restore power in Cape...
Power restored in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness