Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello.

They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman was driving a 2015 Chevy Equinox northbound when it ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned.

The woman was airlifted to a Memphis, Tenn. hospital with serious injuries.

A 2-year-old child in the vehicle reportedly had minor injuries and was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital by ambulance.

