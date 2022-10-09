Heartland Votes

Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau

A customer looks at some products at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.
A customer looks at some products at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do.

Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.

This event was set up at two locations featuring around 70 vendors with crafts, movies, homemade items and more.

Vendors we talked with said it was nice to be able to have events like this to be able to show people what they have to offer.

“I’ve kind of made my way up and I do a lot more annual events and all kinds of things. I have a bunch planned for the holidays of course,” Scented Soylutions owner Caitlyn Ernst said. “Especially ever since the Riverfront Market, they gave me a lot of opportunities after the grant that was given by Send-A-Friend, so I’ve just been able to build and grow and get my name out there.”

Ernst launched her business back in 2021. Since then, she’s been trying to attend more events and is selling more of her products.

“I just love having my events and interacting with people and telling them about my soy products, or why I use soy,” Ernst said. “Just being able to interact with them and share my products and do what I love.”

We also talked with Aysia Jones who lost her job during the pandemic. She was able to use that time to create her products and business called Blasian’s Creations. She said events like this one is a great way to help make some money for her family.

“I love what I do. I love doing events like these. I love coming to them and we have a beautiful community,” Jones said. “Get in with the community and just know who’s around, who’s about and what other people are up to and how people are surviving through this time.”

The riverfront flea market brought in many people from across Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area.

