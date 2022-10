ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0.

The two teams met on Saturday, October 8 for the second game of a two-game series. The Phillies won the first, 6-3.

According to The Associated Press, the teams met Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Phillies were up 5-3 in the season series.

