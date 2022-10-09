People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend.

Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration.

It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors.

People we talked with said it’s a great event to gather together and enjoy.

“It’s a time for everyone to get together as a family, enjoy good food, just hang out as a community and all come together and support each other. So, we try to do this every year and today is the day for it,” Jamie Grill said.

“Having some fun, that’s it,” George Gross said. “It causes memories. It definitely helps our locals here with stores and everything else.”

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Executive Director Janna Clifton said this event is unique to this area.

“It really does celebrate a lot of our heritage,” Clifton said. “There are a lot of German Americans in this area. So, you get to celebrate that, the roots that started in Jackson but it’s also just about being in Uptown Jackson. The history here, everyone that is from here can remember walking into a store and it used to be this and now it’s this. Just to celebrating that culture, history, and what sets us apart from any other community on the planet.”

There was also a pet parade, stein hoisting and a cornhole tournament.

