Heartland Votes

People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration

People at the Oktoberfest celebration enjoyed various types of beer while walking the Uptown...
People at the Oktoberfest celebration enjoyed various types of beer while walking the Uptown Jackson area.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend.

Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration.

It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors.

People we talked with said it’s a great event to gather together and enjoy.

“It’s a time for everyone to get together as a family, enjoy good food, just hang out as a community and all come together and support each other. So, we try to do this every year and today is the day for it,” Jamie Grill said.

“Having some fun, that’s it,” George Gross said. “It causes memories. It definitely helps our locals here with stores and everything else.”

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Executive Director Janna Clifton said this event is unique to this area.

“It really does celebrate a lot of our heritage,” Clifton said. “There are a lot of German Americans in this area. So, you get to celebrate that, the roots that started in Jackson but it’s also just about being in Uptown Jackson. The history here, everyone that is from here can remember walking into a store and it used to be this and now it’s this. Just to celebrating that culture, history, and what sets us apart from any other community on the planet.”

There was also a pet parade, stein hoisting and a cornhole tournament.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
Kamri Mclendon and Tristan Mcphail with their daughter, Presleigh.
Reverend refuses to baptize baby, says unwed parents are ‘living in sin’
Officials in Mississippi say a 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Highway 49 while she...
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
Ameren Missouri crews worked at Minnesota Ave. and College St. to restore power in Cape...
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
Crews fixed the 91-year-old water main on Tuesday afternoon, October 4.
Boil water advisory lifted for Cape Girardeau

Latest News

A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
Children paint on the sidewalk as part of the Colorfest event in Anna, Illinois.
Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.
A customer looks at some products at the Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market.
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau