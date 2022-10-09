Heartland Votes

First Alert: Sunny, pleasant fall day

Your First Alert morning forecast on 10/9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’ll warm up about 40 degrees today leading to a pleasant fall day.

Brian Alworth says afternoon highs will be in the 70-75 range with sunny skies and light southwest winds.

Tonight will be clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Our warming trend will take us into the work week with highs back in the 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

The big news for the work week is the chance of rain Wednesday into Wednesday night.

New models run overnight show a cold front will push the rain chances up a bit into Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

We may see a few thunderstorms, along with more scattered rain showers.

Thursday is now looking dry and cooler as the front will be well off to the southeast.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7.
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
A sign of lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock.
Low water around Tower Rock
A Jackson man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for health...
Jackson, Mo. man sentenced to 2.5 years, ordered to pay $7.5M in health care fraud scheme
A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after...
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
All games are scheduled to kick-off at 7 p.m.
Heartland Football Friday 10/7

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
A frost advisory is in effect for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
First Alert: Frost advisories in effect
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Outlook