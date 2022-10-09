First Alert: Sunny, pleasant fall day

(KFVS) - We’ll warm up about 40 degrees today leading to a pleasant fall day.

Brian Alworth says afternoon highs will be in the 70-75 range with sunny skies and light southwest winds.

Tonight will be clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Our warming trend will take us into the work week with highs back in the 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

The big news for the work week is the chance of rain Wednesday into Wednesday night.

New models run overnight show a cold front will push the rain chances up a bit into Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

We may see a few thunderstorms, along with more scattered rain showers.

Thursday is now looking dry and cooler as the front will be well off to the southeast.

