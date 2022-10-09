Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Warming trend kicks in this afternoon....plus....tracking mid-week rain chances....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a cold morning with areas of frost and river/lake fog,  today will end up as a very pleasant fall day.  We’ll warm up about 40 degrees today, putting afternoon highs in the 70 to 75 range, with sunny skies and light southwest winds.  Tonight will be clear and not as cold, with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.  Our warming trend will take us into the work week with highs back in the 80s from Monday thru Wednesday.

The big news for the work week is the chance of rain for Wednesday into Wednesday night.  New model runs overnight are trending a bit faster and wetter with a cold front.  This pushes the rain chances up a bit, into Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.   It’s looking more and more like we may be dealing with a few thunderstorms along with more general showers.   Rain chances are also slowly looking better for us,  but still scattered.   With faster movement,  Thursday is now looking dry and cooler as the front will be well off to the southeast.

