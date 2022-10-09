First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A warming trend that started slowly Sunday afternoon will carry us into the upcoming week as southwest breezes blow in gradually warmer air. The other big weather story has to do with possible rain chances mid-week as an upper trough and cold front sweep through. In the short term, tonight will be mostly clear and cool, but not as cold as last night/this morning. It will still likely be colder tonight than advertised by models, but we should still remain safely above freezing. Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s north to mid 80s south….but relatively low humidity levels.

A weak system will pass just to our northwest on Tuesday. A few showers or sprinkles may brush our northwestern counties with this, but most of our area should remain warm and dry. With more wind, elevated fire danger may become an issue. The main event will be late Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. It looks like the first chance of rain in over a month for much of the region. There is a chance that a few strong storms may develop Wednesday afternoon along the front, but the bigger question concerns rain chances for the drought-stricken Heartland. Models are currently looking spotty and light with this system, so rain is certainly not guaranteed for everyone, unfortunately. Behind the front, it will turn dry and cooler again for the end of the week and beyond.

